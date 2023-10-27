Kim Kardashian’s Built-In Nipple Bra Is Not a Joke—But Her Skims Ad Is Hilarious

Kim Kardashian basically said, “I am a woman in STEM! Bunsen burner *tongue click* on.” In a humorous new video promoting Skims’ new Ultimate Nipple Bra—yes, you read that right—the glasses-clad Kardashian actually admitted she’s not a scientist while promoting a product that will give you that hard-nipple look without having to crank the AC. “Earth’s temperatures are getting hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking.

” The nipple bra will officially be available on the Skims website on October 31—and while this may not seem like a product that will make the world a better place, 10% of sales from the Ultimate Nipple Bra will be donated to 1% for the Planet, “a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet.

