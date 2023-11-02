Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Daughter North Eats Onions Like Apples

'North is really special and smart and creative and definitely beats to her own drum. Her personality is really, really silly,' Kim told the cameras while preparing sushi with her eldest child. 'It's so interesting because her temperament as a child is the same now. You definitely just come out your own person.'
While waiting for their food to be ready, North chose a quick snack for herself by biting straight into an onion. The moment left Us confused but Kim took it in stride. In a confessional, Kim praised North for the impact she has had on her life. 'Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet,' she noted. 'It means I am supposed to learn even more patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life.'
'I definitely pick and choose — I have my family trips all the time — but each kid gets at least one trip with me a year,' she said on The Kardashians at the time. 'It also shows my daughter the work that I am putting in. There is a whole business behind it so I like to show her that this is still fun for me. Work could be fun.'
