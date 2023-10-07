The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
Kim, the No. 7 player in the women’s world ranking, is going for her first LPGA victory of the year. The former major champion has won each of the previous two years.Fitzpatrick stays on a high after Ryder Cup exploits to lead Dunhill Links Championship after Day 2The course played so difficult early that by the end of the round, only eight players managed to break 70 and the low score was a 68.
But she had a solid Solheim Cup performance, had her first top 10 of the season last week in Arkansas and now plays in the final group with Kim and Kemp. Kemp has been grinding to make the top 60 who get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. CME is one of her corporate sponsors. Kemp came into the week at No. 72. headtopics.com
Kemp said she would be heading for part of the Asia swing to help her cause. The LPGA Tour is in Shanghai next week. Thompson, who also needs a good fall, instead is taking a sponsor exemption to play the PGA Tour event in Las Vegas.