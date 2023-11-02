Kilton Castle Reveals Ancient Cats and the Decline of the Scottish Wildcat

Though it lies in ruins on the northeast coast of England, Kilton Castle was once an imposing stone fortress, home to several noble families, and—it appears—at least eight cats. Archaeological excavations in the 1960s uncovered a well, at the bottom of which lay the bones of several felines dating back to the 14th century.

The animals were an odd mix: Some were domestic cats, but other, larger specimens appeared to be European wildcats, a fierce, burly species that has inhabited the continent for hundreds of thousands of years. A recent study finds that even though European wildcats and domestic cats overlapped in Great Britain for more than 2000 years—including at sites such as Kilton—. That changed suddenly about 70 years ago, when domestic cats began to mate with wildcats in Scotland. In the span of mere decades, the genome of the Scottish wildcat—the last remaining wildcat in Great Britain—has become so corrupted that a second study in the same issue finds. The findings could complicate ongoing efforts to save the most endangered mammalian carnivore in Great Britai





🏆 422. NewsfromScience » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Castle star Susan Sullivan reveals lung cancer battle, gives health update after surgery: 'The healing process is a struggle''Castle' star Susan Sullivan reveals battle with lung cancer and gives update following surgery.

Source: EW - 🏆 422. / 22,68 Read more »

'Castle' actress Susan Sullivan reveals she underwent surgery following lung cancer diagnosis“Thanks for all the lovely comments and concerns,” the “It’s a Living” actress tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday. “I had lung cancer.”

Source: PageSix - 🏆 422. / 22,68 Read more »

Super Smash Bros. Director Reveals Reason Behind Major Series ChangeMasahiro Sakurai reveals why Smash Bros. fighter reveals replaced the Subspace Emissary mode.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 422. / 22,68 Read more »

Exploring the Bohemian Countryside: Konopiště CastleDiscover the lavish residence of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his impressive collection of weaponry at Konopiště Castle, located just 30 miles south of Prague.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 422. / 22,68 Read more »

Several female refugees raped by resettlement case worker in New Castle County: policeOfficials say an investigation determined that the resettlement worker sexually assaulted at least three women on multiple occasions.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 422. / 22,68 Read more »

Man gets married in front of castle he received through Make-A-Wish 11 years agoThis story is proof one granted wish can lead to many more.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 422. / 22,68 Read more »