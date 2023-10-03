Kilmeade grills Burchett if he feels 'good' about voting to oust McCarthy as speaker

"Speaker McCarthy had 96% approval rating. But that wasn’t good enough for you. Do you feel good enough about your vote?" Kilmeade asked Burchett on Fox and Friends.

In a heated exchange, the host asked Burchett why he would vote for the motion, along with seven other Republicans, when"the most conservative guy I know, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)," voted against it."Why are you smarter than Jim Jordan and 210+ Republicans? Why are you smarter?" he prompted the representative.

"I represent my district, brother. And why are you smarter than me? You are condemning me because I stand up on my own, and that’s what I do," Burchett responded.

Kilmeade also interrogated Burchett over his choice to follow Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) lead on the motion to vacate. "What do you think it’s going to do for the Republican Party and chances of holding on to leadership in the majority when it looks like you are the ringleader of a circus led by Matt Gaetz, who likes to blow things up but not offer any new ideas? Are you happy following Matt Gaetz? Is that your leader?" he prompted. headtopics.com

Burchett was prepared with names, suggesting it"could be [Majority Leader] Steve Scalise (R-LA). It could be Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). Could be Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) out of Texas. It could be Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) out of Tennessee.

Gaetz's motion to vacate was successful following a Tuesday vote in which eight Republicans, including Burchett, voted with House Democrats, 216 to 210, to remove McCarthy, who had been speaker for just nine months.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Rep. Burchett: McCarthy Was Condescending About My FaithRep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said a 'condescending' remark from his Republican colleague, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, sealed his vote to remove him as speaker.

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker live updates: House votes to remove McCarthy as speakerRepublican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his Speaker of the House role in a move prompted by Rep. Matt Gaetz. Follow the Post’s live coverage for the latest updates, reactions and analy…

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy says -WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown. “Bring it on,” McCarthy responded. Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy nemesis, said in broadcast interviews that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he...

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy says -WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown. “Bring it on,” McCarthy responded. Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy nemesis, said in broadcast interviews that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he...

House to vote Tuesday on Gaetz's motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as speakerThe Republicans who say they want McCarthy removed are Gaetz, Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona and Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee.

House to vote Tuesday on Gaetz's motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as speakerThe Republicans who say they want McCarthy removed are Gaetz, Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona and Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee.