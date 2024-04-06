Killing of Aid Workers in Gaza Raises Concerns over Israel's Approach to Humanitarian Workers

The killing of seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen may mark a turning point in support for Israel and for long frustrated efforts to bring relief to Palestinians on the brink of starvation. But while the IDF investigation suggests this was an isolated “grave mistake,” the mounting toll faced by aid agencies throughout the war points instead to what they say are systemic failings in the IDF’s approach to protecting humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip .

According to the United Nations, a total of 224 humanitarian aid workers have been killed since the start of the war. Monday’s strike has inflamed global outrage that has coalesced into international pressure, forcing Israel to open new points of entry for humanitarian aid

Aid Workers World Central Kitchen Israel Palestinians Gaza Strip Humanitarian Aid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tlaib accuses Israel of deliberately killing seven aid workers in Gaza: ‘Don’t look away’Progressive squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) accused Israel on Tuesday of deliberately killing seven humanitarian aid workers in an airstrike.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deathsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Israel visa freeze on aid workers hampers humanitarian efforts in GazaVisa freeze has left 15 organizations without country directors in Israel, making what little work they can do even more difficult, according to the NGO's official.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, 7 aid workers killed in Gaza strikeIsrael has fired two military officers and reprimanded others for the airstrikes that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza. But the charity says Israel cannot be trusted to investigate its own errors. Follow for live updates.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Israel dismisses 2 officers over deadly strikes on World Central Kitchen workers in GazaThe Israeli military has dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others for their roles in Gaza drone strikes that killed seven food aid workers.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Israel fires senior officers over deadly attack on aid workers in GazaIsrael's military has fired two senior officers after concluding Monday's attack that killed seven food aid workers in Gaza was in "serious violation" of its commands.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »