killing eve | Collider

“I’m going to kill you nicely… first. But then I am going to make a mess of your body, so it looks worse than it is. Just so you know, okay?”
“I’m going to kill you nicely… first. But then I am going to make a mess of your body, so it looks worse than it is. Just so you know, okay?” Read more:
Collider »
Collider Announces Brand New Movie & TV News Show — Collider DailiesCollider's new daily live show kicks off on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10am PT!
Collider Dailies | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.
Peter Facinelli | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.
Charlie Plummer | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.
Joe Lynch | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.
Marvel Studios | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.