, multiple theaters in both Europe and the United States have added their own intermission into Killers of the Flower Moon, a 206-minute-long epic released on October 20, 2023, that is directed and co-written by Scorsese.

Variety’s article states that at least two European cinema chains, UCI Cinemas and The Vue, and a handful of independent theaters (The Lyric, in Fort Collins, Colorado, and The Movies Haarlemmerdijk in Amsterdam) were offering showings of Killers of the Flower Moon with an intermission partway through the film.

Scorsese hasn’t specifically addressed the situation regarding inserted intermissions in public; however, he’s defended the film’s 3.5-hour runtime in past interviews. He told, “Killers could play on a small screen, but in order to truly immerse yourself, you should take out the time. People say it’s three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. headtopics.com

In the early 20th century, the Osage Indian Murders shook the United States of America to the core.

