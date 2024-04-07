Killeen, Texas Prepares for Eclipse Visitors

Munich, Germany. That's the farthest place from where Kathryn Winston has spoken with folks planning to visit Killeen , Texas to see the eclipse. 'We’ve been planning for this event well over a year,' said Winston. 'We’ve been working with our city, city departments, emergency management, really trying to prepare.' That also means checking with cities in the path of totality during previous eclipses, including the one many of us remember from 2017.

Zahradnik traveled to Killeen from California for the eclipse and to see an old friend who happens to live in nearby Temple. 'I feel like it’s something that the ancient people were in awe of and also I’m in awe of,' said Zahradnik. 'And somehow that brings us all together as people.

