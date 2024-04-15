Kill Bill: Volume 2 Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Memorable Scenes

As Kill Bill: Volume 2 marks its 20th anniversary this week, it’s an opportune moment to reminisce on the finest moments from Quentin Tarantino ’s blood-soaked tribute to spaghetti westerns . Grab a cup of Pai Mei’s famous tea, sit back and read!Without a doubt, Kill Bill: Volume 2 ’s most memorable scene finds Uma Thurman ’s Bride buried alive after a run-in with Budd . Tarantino shoots the entire sequence inside the wooden coffin, so we experience her fear and confusion throughout the ordeal.
It’s a far cry from the visually spectacular fight sequences in the previous film but far more creative and memorable. The Bride and Elle chuck each other through walls, smash each other with lamps, and punch the living shit out of each other until they are quite literally dripping with blood. The Bride shoves Elle’s head into a toilet in a comical beat. Thinking quickly, the villain, desperate for air, flushes the toilet, allowing her to continue the fight. This bit never ceases to amaze me.
Now, at first glance, the Bride’s climactic encounter with Bill might feel like a letdown. Tarantino dispenses with the blood and carnage in favor of an intimate, emotionally charged conversation about motherhood and love, their relationship, and their daughter. Eventually, the swords come out, albeit briefly. Still, this entire exchange revolves around Bill’s need for forgiveness—not just for his actions against the Bride, but for his overall person.
