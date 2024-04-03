Kiernan Shipka Pays Tribute to Late 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Co-Star

Kiernan Shipka paid tribute to her “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” costar Chance Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident last week. In a post on Instagram, Shipka said her friend “was a one of a kind soul.” “Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine,” she wrote alongside pictures and a video of the two together. Shipka and Perdomo worked together on the the Netflix series, which ran from 2018 to 2020. “As playful as he was kind.

As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance),” Shipka wrote. She concluded: “His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.” Perdomo also starred in Prime’s “Gen V” and the “Afters” franchis

CNN / 🏆 4. in US

