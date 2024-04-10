Kia's New Electric SUV: The EV9 Land

Don’t be fooled by the big power numbers, this is the version of Kia 's new electric SUV you want. The company offers customers its newest three-row SUV in four trims: Light, Wind, Land, and the outlier GT-Line. True to the brand, each of these trims builds on the previous one with limited additional options. Previously, our only experience with the new EV9 was in the. That changed when a Land model found its way into our hands. And we couldn’t be happier it did.
Being the third model in a lineup of four, the 2024 Kia EV9 Land gets the lion’s share of amenities standard. The driver, front passenger, and second-row riders are all treated to heated and ventilated seats. The driver also benefits from Relaxation Mode, which offers a power-extending leg rest. The six-seat interior is covered in SynTex leatherette material that features an upscale stitching pattern. In fact, the upholstery is so soft with the designs so well executed that the Kia EV9 Land easily fooled several luxury car owners who happily commented on niceness of its leather.The EV9’s floating center console is another interesting conversation piece. The adjustable cupholders offer great functionality, along with a retractable cover. This is also where the wireless-charging pad is found, along with buttons for functions such as activating the cameras, hill descent control, and auto hol
Kia Electric SUV EV9 Land Features Amenities
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »
Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »
Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »
Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »