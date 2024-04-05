Kia's China-Made EV5 to Arrive in Australia in June

Kia 's first China-made car, the EV5 , will be available in Australia in June. It is expected to be priced competitively below the Tesla Model Y , starting at under AU$70,000. The EV5 offers a compact and budget-friendly alternative to the larger EV9 .

Unfortunately, it is not planned for the U.S. market. The flagship GT-Line model will be launched later this year.

Kia China-Made Car EV5 Australia Compact Affordable Alternative EV9 Tesla Model Y Flagship GT-Line Model

