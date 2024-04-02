Kia recalls over 427,000 Telluride SUVs due to defect that may cause unintended vehicle movement

Kia is recalling more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while they're parked. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft of certain 2020-2024 Tellurides may not be fully engaged. Over time, this can lead to 'unintended vehicle movement' while the cars are in park — increasing potential crash risks.

Kia America decided to recall all 2020-2023 model year and select 2024 model year Tellurides earlier this month, NHTSA documents show. At the time, no injuries or crashes were reported. SEE MORE: Subaru recalls over 118,000 US vehicles, citing faulty air bag sensors. Improper assembly is suspected to be the cause of the shaft engagement problem — with the recall covering 2020-2024 Tellurides that were manufactured between Jan. 9, 2019 and Oct. 19, 2023. Kia America estimates that 1% have the defect

Kia llama a retiro a más de 427.000 SUVs modelo Telluride debido a defecto de frenosKia llamó a retiro a más de 427.000 SUVs tipo Telluride debido a un defecto que podría hacer que el vehículo siga rodando después de estar estacionado.

