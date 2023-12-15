Kia Launches All-Electric Family Vehicle EV9 in Arizona

Kia's new all-electric family vehicle, the EV9, has been launched in Arizona. With its imposing dimensions and three-row seating, the EV9 is designed to appeal to the North American market. It comes in three versions and offers two package choices for added options. The EV9 features a bold and modern exterior design.





