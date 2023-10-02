Kia, Hyundai recall: Check to see if your car is among over 3M recalled vehicles

Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 3 million car and SUV models from the 2010 through 2019 model years in the U.S. over concerns that they could catch fire, even while parked.have been recalled, with more than 1.7 million Kia cars and 1.6 million Hyundai cars being recalled due to a fire risk.
Here’s what you need to know vehicles subject to the recall and what you should do if your vehicle is on the recall list.according to a National Highway Transportation Safety Association (NHTSA) report.
The carmaker is requesting that owners affected by the recall park their cars outside and away from structures until it is complete. Affected owners will be notified about the recall by Nov. 14. Dealers will replace the affected parts at no cost, if a problem is found.Hyundai is advising owners of the recalled vehicles to park outside until it is complete.
Affected owners will be notified about the recall by Nov. 21. Owners of the vehicles can bring their car to their local dealership for a free replacement of the ABS fuse.
