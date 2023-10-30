Khufiya Ending Explained & Spoilers: What Happened at the End?

and based on former intelligence officer Amar Bhushan’s novel Escape to Nowhere (2012), the film offers a unique blend of drama and suspense.
The story kicks off in 2004, a time when smartphones were not dominant. An intelligence agent embarks on a mission to assassinate the Bangladesh Defence Minister. However, her plans are thwarted by a mysterious phone call. In a, she is brutally attacked, leaving her mission compromised. It becomes evident to the top brass at RAW, the agency she worked for, that there is a mole among them.
The mission takes a twist as Charu and KM aim to extradite Ravi and bring his duplicitous mother to justice. However, KM has a personal vendetta against Mirza, the man who attacked a fellow agent Hina Rehman, with whom she was romantically involved.With Charu’s assistance, KM seizes the opportunity to capture Mirza. A CIA operative, David, invites himself and his wife with Mirza for dinner at Ravi’s place. headtopics.com
A chaotic struggle ensues, which leads to Mirza killing Ravi’s mother. Mirza, desperate to escape, races toward the main door. Just as he is on the brink of fleeing, Krishna intervenes. During a physical altercation, Ravi’s fierce side is revealed, which ends up in Mirza being unconscious.Expecting a festive dinner, David witnesses a scene far from the celebration, i.e., Mirza is unconscious on the floor, held at knifepoint by KM.
Ravi is welcomed back to India, signaling a fresh start despite the moral ambiguity of his actions. In a touching conversation by the riverbank, Charu encourages KM to reveal her true self to her son, Viku. Moved by Charu's words, KM decides to make the call.