Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 5, and Niece Dream, 6, Show Off Their Dance Moves — Watch!

This time, the cousins had a special guest to dance with — Ace, the son of Khloé's BFF Malika Haqq
In one video, True, 5, could be seen wearing a pink sparkly leotard next to Dream, 6, who sported a gray oversized T-shirt as the duo counted down to the dance. They stomped their feet, clapped their hands and moved their arms from side to side to the beat of a remix of China McClain’s “What’s My Name” and Tinashe’s “All Hands on Deck.”
In one adorable moment, Ace came in between the girls, shaking his arms. Khloé, 39, noted the move in her caption, writing, "Ok Ace with the cameo," and tagging Haqq.
She shared a follow-up clip of the trio walking backwards as they clapped their hands together above their heads before Ace stopped his dance to show Dream something. “You’ve got this, girls,” the reality star mom yelled out in response.The Good American co-founder concluded the series of clips with adorable footage of True singing along to “Rotten to the Core” from the Disney Channel movie.
In March, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Khloé has an especially close relationship with Dream, who is the daughter of her brother "True and Dream are best friends and love being together, and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the source said. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."