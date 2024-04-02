Khloé Kardashian Debuts Stunning Red Hair for Fabletics Campaign

Khloé Kardashian is a total hair color chameleon. Over the years, we’ve seen her experiment with dark espresso brunette alongside her sisters Kim and Kourtney; icy almost-white platinum; and her natural caramel blonde color, among many other variations. One color she hasn’t really tried, however, is red, and after seeing these photos we think her redhead era could be her best one yet … if she were to make the change permanent, anyway.

Kardashian went red for a new Fabletics campaign promoting her latest drop for the athleticwear brand. In the pics, she’s rocking some truly gorgeous deep red waves, and at first we honestly didn’t recognize her! The color is the perfect balance of auburn and copper and looks gorgeous with her hazel eyes. We weren’t the only ones loving the (temporary) change. Kardashian’s Instagram was on fire with praise for the red hair. “Khloe this hair on you is IT. 🔥🔥🔥 SO hot,” wrote one commenter. “Love this hair color on you�

