Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, struck by intense Israeli bombardment

'We want a signal of life': U.S.

intelligence indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attackBiden: Hamas brought 'sheer evil' to the worldWhere might refugees go if Israel launches a ground offensive in Gaza?How disinformation on Israel-Hamas war impacts public trust, safetyBrother of kidnapped Israeli ‘hopeful’ he will return homeVideo shows destroyed vehicles after Israel music festival attackResidents of...

Read more:

NBCNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel bombards sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish HamasAirstrikes pounded neighborhoods throughout the night and into Wednesday as Israel stepped up its offensive on the Gaza Strip in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas.

Live updates: Israel masses troops near Gaza Strip ahead of offensive, targets Hamas leadersA plane carrying U.S. weapons landed in Israel ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will travel there this week in a show of support.

Palestinians scramble for cover as Israel pounds Gaza StripU.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday at least 14 U.S. citizens were killed in Hamas’ attack and that Americans are among those being held hostage in Gaza. Biden, who spoke earlier in the day…

Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish HamasThe latest Israel-Palestinian war reverberated around the world Tuesday, as foreign governments tried to determine how many of their citizens were dead, missing or in need of medical help or flights home.

Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish HamasNew exchanges of fire over Israel’s northern borders with militants in Lebanon and Syria pointed to the risk of an expanded regional conflict.

Map, aerial images show where Hamas attacked Israeli towns near Gaza StripImages from the grisly attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip reveal some of the devastating aftermath from the surprise strike.