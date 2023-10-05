KFC Come to PUBG With Update 26.1, Full Patch Notes

PUBG doesn't do nearly as many crossovers as other battle royales like Fortnite, but that doesn't mean they never happen. In fact, since the concept started to take off in other games, the PUBG developers have started to ramp up. Recently, the game has brought in skins from Dragon Ball, Street Fighter, and several more, but the latest update is introducing the most delicious one thus far.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for PUBG Update 26.1. The game is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. ※ In Random Map regions, larger maps have a 25% probability of being selected, while smaller maps have a 12.5% probability.

The Test Server launches today. We encourage you to try out the updated Tactical Gear and share your thoughts. In this update, our mission was to blend Erangel's intrinsic charm with enhancements that elevate the player experience without losing the map's foundational essence. headtopics.com

KFC Secret Recipe Fries KFC Drink The KFC stores in Erangel are available for one month. KFC billboards have been added to Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. KFC banners have been added to starting planes for Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Karakin, Taego, and Deston.

