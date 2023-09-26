Keyshawn Johnson alleges Oregon received outside help preparing for Deion Sanders and Colorado

Oregon handed Colorado its first loss in a 42-6 beatdown. Perhaps a member of the TCU or Colorado State coaching staffs is friendly with a member of Oregon’s personnel. Neither TCU or Colorado State face Oregon this year.

AP Colorado won one game last year but has been the center of the college football universe thanks to Sanders.

The flip side of Sanders’ swagger and popularity is in his first season with Colorado and coaches want to halt his ascension. Dan Lanning and Oregon handed Colorado its first loss.Saturday’s game helped ground that hype since it showed that despite the Buffaloes’ improvements, there is still a sizable gap between Colorado and true national title contenders such as Oregon., likely played more of a role in the outcome than any outside counseling.

The Buffaloes also didn’t help themselves with their pregame antics, which seemed to fuel the Ducks.

Keyshawn Johnson said Monday that Oregon received help preparing for Colorado. While this certainly has some sizzle since it involves the polarizing Sanders, it's not uncommon for coaches to help one another out.

“This is (Sanders’) first year at the Power Five level. This is his first year. They’re 3-1,” Johnson said. “We can’t sit up here and act like it’s all doom, they’re over with, they’ll never win another game. That’s not true. They played against an Oregon team that is better, they’re a better football team.”