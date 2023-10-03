Key Words - MarketWatch

Hours after being ousted as speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he was "at peace" with how it played out and that he "wouldn't change a thing."Citi's chief executive Jane Fraser reviews touts simplicity and agility of bank in reorganization and issues an economic forecast for a soft landing.

‘What happens if we marry?’: My boyfriend gives his daughter $3,000 a month and pays for his ex-wife’s car. Is this a problem?Why home insurance premiums have skyrocketed‘The shot heard round the world’: North Carolina Rep.

Coco Gauff was asked if she’ll use her $3 million US Open winnings to pay off debt. Here’s what she said.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

For 1st time, scientists write words in liquid waterScientists used a process called 'diffusioosmosis' to write words that lingered in liquid water.

Trump's words turn violent as pressure on him buildsHis words have gotten more extreme as the walls have begun to close in on his business empire, livelihood and personal freedom.

‘I love you all,’ Michael Zack III said in last words before Florida executionHe was executed for the murder of Ravonne Smith, a bar employee he befriended and later beat and stabbed with an oyster knife in 1996.

Selma Blair's Battle With Multiple Sclerosis in Her Own WordsSelma Blair announced in October 2018 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis — get the details

Create Your Own Collage And We'll Describe You In Three Words'Art is self-expression' - Bennie Wallace