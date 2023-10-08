Key moments from the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers rivalry - ESPN

This is the first meeting between the teams in prime time since 1990 and only the fourth prime-time matchup they've shared in their long and storied history. It's also their third overall meeting in as many years.After going dormant for 27 years, the Cowboys-Niners rivalry roared back to life in the 2021 NFC wild-card round and again in last year's NFC divisional round.

"Anytime you play each other in the playoffs, it's always usually a bit bigger the next year," Shanahan said."And with that being back-to-back, it was huge. That's what I always remembered growing up. ... They played in the NFC Championship all three years that I lived here. So just playing them in the playoffs two years ago kind of was reminiscent of that. ...

"You can only achieve one win out of this game," McCarthy said."We understand that. ... This is not all about what happened last year. ... We know who we're playing, and we have a good understanding of how they want to play. That's why you get to kick it off on 'Sunday Night Football.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones was as disappointed and as irritated as he had been with any playoff loss. With a 12-5 record, NFC East title and a healthy roster, Jones believed the Cowboys were primed for a playoff run. Instead, he let coach Mike McCarthy twist in the wind for a couple of weeks while trying to keep defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from taking a head-coaching job elsewhere.

The Cowboys had a chance at a game-tying drive but they went three and out after taking over with 3:04 to play.

Meanwhile, San Francisco finished the season 14-2 and came out on top in a tough divisional-round matchup against Washington. Moreover, after winning four Super Bowls with Montana throughout the 1980s, the team looked to continue that stretch with Steve Young as its signal-caller.

