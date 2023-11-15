Key legislator wants runoff provision for all Mississippi elections

Legislation passed by voters would have enacted runoff elections for the first time in Mississippi history if a candidate for any of the eight statewide offices had failed to garner a majority vote last week. At least one key legislator wants to extend runoffs to all offices – both local and districtwide, such as elections for legislative seats or county positions.

Senate Elections Chair Jeff Tate, R-Meridian, says he will file a bill in the upcoming 2024 session to create runoffs for all offices in Mississippi. “I don’t want to see people elected with a small percentage of the vote,” said Tate. “We want to see people elected with support from a majority of the electorate. I do not know what the appetite of the (Elections) Committee is to consider that. But I will file that bill.” Tate is in position to have input on the runoff issue as chair of the Senate Elections Committee. There is no guarantee Lt

