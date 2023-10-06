Key events in developed markets and EMEA next week

We expect to see increases in both PPI and CPI in the US next week, whilein the UK, GDP data is unlikely to sway the Bank of England's November decision. All eyes will be on key data releasesin the Czech Republic, which we're expecting willsupport our forecast ofa November rate cut. In Hungary, core inflation is expected to continue its trend-like decline.
But even aside from the volatility, the Bank of England is just not that focused on activity anyway, and by its own admission is looking at services inflation, private-sector wage growth, and the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio as a guide for policy. All three of those indicators will be released on 17-18 October.
Social Security and the Oct.12 CPI Release: What It Means for RecipientsOn Oct. 12, the U.S. Bureau of Labor will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of September. This announcement carries significant implications for millions of Social Security recipients, as it determines the annual cost-of-living adjustment.
Asia Day Ahead: STI at Key Support, Natural Gas Touches Eight-Month HighSlowing growth in the US services sector and a significantly lower-than-expected US private payroll data paved the way for some cooling in the US Treasury yields rally.