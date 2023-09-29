Kevin McCarthy's short-term funding bill fails as shutdown looms

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy failed Friday to pass a short-term spending bill with only Republican votes that would keep the government open for another month. If no deal is reached, a government shutdown will begin Sunday. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.

