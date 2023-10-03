Kevin McCarthy's run as Speaker is finished. Is Matt Gaetz a villain or a hero?

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has more on what comes next after Kevin McCarthy's historic ousting as House speaker on 'The Ingraham Angle.

He doesn’t care; he represents a district in Florida that hasn’t gone Democrat in decades and that went for former President Trump in 2020 by 68% to 29%. That means that in 2018, for instance, election gurus gave him 99% odds of being reelected, even though his approval rating was a dismal 20% -- worse than Joe Biden.

Gaetz’ most enduring offense, however, is to tag fiscal conservatism as the purview of people President Joe Biden would happily call"MAGA extremists." He and a fewhave attacked Congress’ enthusiasm for kicking the fiscal can down the road, and have made our excessive federal spending the focal point of their insurrection.

In August, Fitch, the credit rating agency, downgraded U.S. Treasury bonds, explaining that the downgrade"reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, [and] a high and growing general government debt burden…" Was anyone listening? and his pals in the liberal media apparently weren’t listening. headtopics.com

It's soft corruption, and the bigger the government’s slice of the pie, the more opportunity for payoffs. When long-time Democrat activist John Podesta is charged with handing out $369 billion in"green" grants and tax credits – which will likely flow to friendly groups in toss-up districts -- authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act, you get the picture.



FoxNews

