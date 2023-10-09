Kevin McCarthy's Removal as House Speaker Was Justified | Opinion

'Chaos!' screamed legacy media headlines and stunned establishment Republicans last week, when a motion to vacate the House speaker's chair succeeded by six votes and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was removed after nine disappointing months on the job. This motion to vacate the speaker's chair, filed by Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.

Spending enough time in Washington can cow even nominally 'conservative' Republicans into accepting that they are members of a de facto coalition government with Democrats, a permanent 'uniparty' in which they are always the browbeaten junior partner, even when they hold the majority. Disrupting the orderliness of their collaboration, as Gaetz did, challenges this status quo.

