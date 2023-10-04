Kevin McCarthy's ouster means chance of government shutdown next month 'just went up to 80%,' analyst says

The House’s historic vote to remove GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the post of speaker is rattling Washington this week, with analysts seeing an impact on a range of funding fights.

“At a minimum, the likelihood of government shutdown in mid-November just went up to 80%, as the House’s inability to do its immediate job of funding the government increases.” Other analysts also were seeing a greater chance for a shutdown after McCarthy’s ouster, which was sparked by the former speaker’s reliance on the support of House Democrats to pass the short-term funding measure last Saturday.

Related: U.S. government shutdown: Here’s how it could affect you, from food aid to getting your passportPlus: How a government shutdown could complicate Fed’s fight against inflation “This leaves two paths to additional Ukraine aid: a speaker willing to buck a large and growing portion of the conference to pass a bill on the House floor, or Senate Democrats willing to shut down the government by blocking any government funding bill until it includes Ukraine aid. headtopics.com

Potential for crypto legislation? Trouble for cannabis-banking bill? It’s hard to envision the House GOP’s agenda “shifting meaningfully” with a new speaker, but there are “some policy nuances that will depend on who is ultimately elevated,” said BTIG analysts Isaac Boltansky and Isabel Bandoroff in a note.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker live updates: House votes to remove McCarthy as speakerRepublican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his Speaker of the House role in a move prompted by Rep. Matt Gaetz. Follow the Post’s live coverage for the latest updates, reactions and analy…

What Kevin McCarthy's ousting as House Speaker means for marketsThe ousting of Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker may not have an immediate impact on Wall Street, but it raises the likelihood of a government shutdown.

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy says -WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown. “Bring it on,” McCarthy responded. Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy nemesis, said in broadcast interviews that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he...

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy says -WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown. “Bring it on,” McCarthy responded. Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy nemesis, said in broadcast interviews that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he...

Matt Gaetz: Kevin McCarthy doesn’t work for Republicans but could ‘probably’ survive ouster voteThe right-wing firebrand of Florida accused McCarthy of cutting a “secret deal” with Democrats to pass aid for embattled Ukraine.

Florida's Rep. Matt Gaetz leads relentless revolt against House Speaker Kevin McCarthyRepublican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is leading the revolt against his leader, vowing to be 'relentless' in his crusade to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker.