Kevin McCarthy's ability to remain speaker is now at risk after the House takes the first step toward ousting him

Kevin McCarthy’s ability to remain speaker is now at risk after the House takes the first step toward ousting himKevin McCarthy’s ability to remain speaker is now at risk after the House takes the first step toward ousting him.When California Gov. Gavin Newsom needed to fill the U.S. Senate seat of his late mentor Dianne Feinstein, he could have turned to a big-city mayor, a member of Congress or a powerful legislator

Investors soon won’t be able to follow Warren Buffett’s every move in HP stock if the billionaire’s company keeps selling off shares of the printer and computer makerSpeaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ability to remain in leadership is now seriously at risk after the House voted to move ahead with an effort by hard-right Republican critics to oust himHunter Biden pleads not guilty in Delaware to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal implodedHunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty in Delaware to three federal firearms charges filed after the implosion of an earlier deal to resolve a long-running investigationCalifornia governor chooses labor leader and Democratic insider to fill Feinstein’s Senate seat headtopics.com

Read more:

sdut »

Democrats say they won't step in to save McCarthy from effort to oust himWASHINGTON - House Democrats will not vote to save House Speaker Kevin McCarthy...

House votes on tabling motion to Matt Gaetz's proposal to oust Kevin McCarthy as speakerHouse Democrats are being urged to vote 'yes' on a motion to vacate.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster vote ahead as he confronts GOP criticsSpeaker Kevin McCarthy is confronting his hard-right critics head-on as he faces a historic challenge to oust him from leadership.

Live updates: House voting on whether to consider Kevin McCarthy’s removalRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Monday introduced the resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy from his job as House speaker after weeks of threatening to do so.

Live updates: House rejects attempt to spare Kevin McCarthy a vote on removalRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Monday introduced the resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy from his job as House speaker after weeks of threatening to do so.

Matt Gaetz Moves to Oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthyRep. Matt Gaetz has formally moved ahead with a vote to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy late Monday. Known as a motion to vacate, the vote will test Republican support for McCarthy in the GOP-controlled chamber. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Kevin McCarthy’s ability to remain speaker is now at risk after the House takes the first step toward ousting himKevin McCarthy’s ability to remain speaker is now at risk after the House takes the first step toward ousting him.House opens debate on whether to oust McCarthy as speaker, his job now at risk from a conservative rebellionWarren Buffett’s company dumps another 5 million shares of printer maker HP

Investors soon won’t be able to follow Warren Buffett’s every move in HP stock if the billionaire’s company keeps selling off shares of the printer and computer makerSpeaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ability to remain in leadership is now seriously at risk after the House voted to move ahead with an effort by hard-right Republican critics to oust himHunter Biden pleads not guilty in Delaware to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal implodedHunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty in Delaware to three federal firearms charges filed after the implosion of an earlier deal to resolve a long-running investigationCalifornia governor chooses labor leader and Democratic insider to fill Feinstein’s Senate seat

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom needed to fill the U.S. Senate seat of his late mentor Dianne Feinstein, he could have turned to a big-city mayor, a member of Congress or a powerful legislator