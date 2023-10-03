Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker, thrusting Congress into chaos

Matt Gaetz files motion to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker as pair spar over social media: ‘Bring it on’The GOP’s shot at Latino votes, slap Gaetz down, now and other commentary

The prospect of a revolt against McCarthy, 58, had been dangled for several months by Gaetz, his chief Republican antagonist. However, with only 426 House members casting votes, McCarthy needed 214 supporters to keep his speakership.

McCarthy’s ally, House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) followed Good with an impassioned defense of the former speaker. No speaker ever in US history has been ejected from their perch via a motion to vacate the chair before.“This is a very sad day, and certainly a day I never expected to have to live through,” Cole bemoaned.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) ticked through many of the overtures McCarthy had made to members of the conference during his tenure. The sternest rebuke to Gaetz came from Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a chief negotiator in the debt ceiling flap who admonished the Floridian for fundraising off the debacle. headtopics.com

