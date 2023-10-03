Kevin McCarthy not running for House speaker again

McCarthy will not seek to regain the speakership, two sources tell the Washington Examiner.CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINERThe California Republican is set to inform a closed door meeting of House GOP lawmakers of his decision.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker live updates: House votes to remove McCarthy as speakerRepublican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his Speaker of the House role in a move prompted by Rep. Matt Gaetz. Follow the Post’s live coverage for the latest updates, reactions and analy…

Watch: House votes on removing Kevin McCarthy as House SpeakerSpeaker Kevin McCarthy’s grip on the gavel was at serious risk Tuesday as the House appeared to have the votes needed to remove him from the speaker’s office. The dramatic showdown forced by McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he…

Democrats say they won't step in to save McCarthy from effort to oust himWASHINGTON - House Democrats will not vote to save House Speaker Kevin McCarthy...

Live updates: Kevin McCarthy tells House Republicans he won’t run again for speakerRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Monday introduced the resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy from his job as House speaker after weeks of threatening to do so.

Kevin McCarthy will not run for House speaker again following removal: SourcesFormer House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will not run again for the role after being ousted in a narrow vote on Tuesday.

Matt Gaetz rallies House GOP rebels to force out Kevin McCarthyIt would only take a handful of Republicans to turn against embattled Speaker Kevin McCarthy for Rep. Matt Gaetz to succeed.

McCarthy will not seek to regain the speakership, two sources tell the Washington Examiner.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The California Republican is set to inform a closed door meeting of House GOP lawmakers of his decision.