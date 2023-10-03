Kevin McCarthy is out as House speaker. Here's what happens next, explained

oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) from his positionSome confusion is natural: McCarthy is the first speaker in U.S. history to be removed by a vote of the chamber. Here’s what we know about what happens next — and what the drama might mean for the prospects of a government shutdown next month.The House of Representatives voted 216 to 210 on Tuesday to oust McCarthy, following a GOP revolt led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

Some confusion is natural: McCarthy is the first speaker in U.S. history to be removed by a vote of the chamber. Here’s what we know about what happens next — and what the drama might mean for the prospects of a government shutdown next month.The House of Representatives voted 216 to 210 on Tuesday to oust McCarthy, following a GOP revolt led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).passed the temporary budget bill,Has this ever happened before?

McCarthy has been in a precarious position since his first day on the job. In order to even get elected as speaker, McCarthy made several concessions to hard-right Republicans such as Gaetz. One of those was to approve rules that allowed just one representative to call a vote for his ouster.McCarthy told Republicans on Tuesday night that he would not seek to regain the gavel, clearing the way for another candidate to take his place.

Column: McCarthy’s fall was sudden, but a long time coming

Read more:

latimes »

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker live updates: House votes to remove McCarthy as speakerRepublican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his Speaker of the House role in a move prompted by Rep. Matt Gaetz. Follow the Post’s live coverage for the latest updates, reactions and analy…

Watch: House votes on removing Kevin McCarthy as House SpeakerSpeaker Kevin McCarthy’s grip on the gavel was at serious risk Tuesday as the House appeared to have the votes needed to remove him from the speaker’s office. The dramatic showdown forced by McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he…

Democrats say they won't step in to save McCarthy from effort to oust himWASHINGTON - House Democrats will not vote to save House Speaker Kevin McCarthy...

House votes on tabling motion to Matt Gaetz's proposal to oust Kevin McCarthy as speakerHouse Democrats are being urged to vote 'yes' on a motion to vacate.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster vote ahead as he confronts GOP criticsSpeaker Kevin McCarthy is confronting his hard-right critics head-on as he faces a historic challenge to oust him from leadership.

Matt Gaetz Moves to Oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthyRep. Matt Gaetz has formally moved ahead with a vote to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy late Monday. Known as a motion to vacate, the vote will test Republican support for McCarthy in the GOP-controlled chamber. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) from his position

“What now?” one congressman called out from the House floor moments after the vote.

Some confusion is natural: McCarthy is the first speaker in U.S. history to be removed by a vote of the chamber. Here’s what we know about what happens next — and what the drama might mean for the prospects of a government shutdown next month.The House of Representatives voted 216 to 210 on Tuesday to oust McCarthy, following a GOP revolt led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).passed the temporary budget bill,Has this ever happened before?

No. This is the first time in U.S. history that a House speaker has been ousted in the middle of his term.

McCarthy has been in a precarious position since his first day on the job. In order to even get elected as speaker, McCarthy made several concessions to hard-right Republicans such as Gaetz. One of those was to approve rules that allowed just one representative to call a vote for his ouster.McCarthy told Republicans on Tuesday night that he would not seek to regain the gavel, clearing the way for another candidate to take his place.

At a news conference Tuesday evening, in response to a question about whether he’d consider resigning his seat in Congress, McCarthy said, “I haven’t thought about that.”

Column: McCarthy’s fall was sudden, but a long time coming

McCarthy’s ouster from a job he long coveted was induced by far-right Republicans with the support of vengeance-minded Democrats. It was dramatic, but no surprise.McCarthy was required to submit a list of possible stand-ins shortly after he was elected speaker. House rules dictate that in the event of a vacancy, the next member on the list would “act as speaker pro tempore until the election of a speaker or a speaker pro tempore.” McHenry was the first name on McCarthy’s list.

“Prior to proceeding to the election of the speaker, it would be prudent to first recess for the relative caucus and conferences to meet and discuss the path forward,” McHenry said Tuesday, calling the House to recess and slamming the gavel.

The House will now take a long break, with no votes expected before next Tuesday.Punchbowl News reported.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the House minority leader, will almost certainly run for speaker, but would need GOP support to secure the position. Such a deal would be without precedent in modern U.S. history.

Gaetz has yet to formally suggest a candidate, but told reporters after the vote that he believed House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana would “make a phenomenal speaker.” He also mentioned Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), another member of GOP leadership whom fellow Republicans have floated as a possible replacement for McCarthy.The resolution that passed Saturday funds the government for about seven more weeks, delaying a potential shutdown until mid-November. The bill did not include funding for Ukraine, which President Biden has said he hopes to see in a supplemental measure.

Congress has yet to pass a comprehensive budget package that can satisfy both sides of the aisle. The House has to elect a speaker, pass a funding bill, work out any differences with the Democratic-controlled Senate, and get the funding signed into law before Nov. 17 to avoid a government shutdown. If lawmakers can’t fund the government by then, national parks will turn away visitors, government services will operate at reduced capacity and members of the military will go unpaid.

“I am concerned with the timing now,” McCarthy said to reporters Tuesday evening. “I truly believe at the end of the day, we can get this all worked out.”“combined to create a temblor that has reshaped both sides of the state’s political divide,” The Times’ David Lauter writes. Read moreIn rambling news conference, Kevin McCarthy says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing,’ but won’t run for speaker againFor Subscribers