Kevin McCarthy has harsh words for the Republicans who ousted him

McCarthy's control of the lower chamber was stripped on Tuesday after a motion to vacate the speakership was passed by a vote of 216-210. GOP RepresentativeThe California Republican, who served as speaker for less than nine months, became the first lawmaker to ever be removed from the job by a vote in the House.

While the House now faces an uncertain road in choosing a more permanent successor, McCarthy made it clear in a press conference on Tuesday night that he would not be attempting to win back the gavel, arguing that the rule allowing the motion to vacate was not"good for the institution.

Representative Kevin McCarthy is pictured on Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol after being removed from his role as speaker of the House in Washington, D.C. McCarthy said that the Republicans who voted for his dismissal were"not conservatives.

"I believe I can continue to fight, maybe in a different manner," he continued."I will not run for speaker again, I'll have the conference pick somebody else. headtopics.com

McCarthy then attacked the"trustworthiness" of the Republicans who voted to oust him, saying that they are"not conservatives and they do not have the right to have the title." He reserved particularly harsh words for Gaetz.

"The trustworthiness of a lot of individuals, it makes it difficult," said McCarthy."I do not think, regardless of who the speaker is, that you should have that rule ... I don't think this is about the Republican Party, I think it's something about some people who are not a conservative.

"You all know Matt Gaetz," he added."You know it was personal ... everything he accused somebody of, he was doing. That all was about getting attention from [the press]. I mean, we're getting email fundraisers from him as he's doing it. 'Join in quickly.

