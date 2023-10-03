Kevin McCarthy denies deal with Democrats to stay in power

filed a motion to vacate McCarthy's speakership on Monday following months of frustration between the speaker and the GOP conference's most right-wing flank.

During an interview on CNBC Tuesday morning, however, McCarthy said he does not currently have any plans to reach a deal with Democrats. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on October 2, 2023. McCarthy said he doesn't plan to strike a deal with Democrats to save his speakership."You know, they haven't asked for anything, and I'm not going to provide anything," he said.

"I think his hope is that Republicans, including House Freedom Caucus members, will realize the party as a whole is better off if they don't have some big Typically, lawmakers are more willing to cross party lines on policy than leadership races, which are more about advancing the party's brand. Still, Democrats representing districts former Presidentwon in 2020, or those more evenly split between the two political parties, are more likely to back McCarthy, Harbridge-Yong said.

She said Democrats would likely push for"big concessions" in exchange for their support, as it would be better for them electorally if Republicans appear dysfunctional. McCarthy agreed to a rules change allowing a single member to bring up a motion to vacate the speakership to win the support of conservatives during the speaker's race in January, which saw the House go through 15 rounds of votes over several days before McCarthy secured enough votes to win the leadership position. headtopics.com

Although only one member is needed to bring up the motion to vacate, a simple majority is still required to remove him from the position. McCarthy has

