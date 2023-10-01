Kevin McCarthy confident there won’t be a government shutdown in November

Kevin McCarthy threw nearly everything at the wall to avert a shutdown. When GOP hardliners wouldn’t play ball, he brought up a clean bill to get Democrat support.There has been a big chasm between the House and Senate over top-line numbers.

“We’re not going to surrender to the Senate. We pass what the American people want,” McCarthy declared Sunday. Absent from the compromise deal was additional support for Ukraine, but Democratic leadership indicated aThis has roiled GOP holdouts who wanted limited to no funding for the war-torn nation.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffires has been coy about whether he will bail out Kevin McCarthy from the forthcoming mutiny attempt.“There’s not going to get some big package if the border is not secure,” he added.

Read more:

nypost »

Matt Gaetz says Democrats will ‘bail out’ House Speaker Kevin McCarthyRep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he thinks that Democrats will “bail out” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy if there is a vote to oust him.

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he intends to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ‘this week'Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she would support a motion to remove McCarthy from the speakership.

Rep. Matt Gaetz announces plan to formally try and out Kevin McCarthy as House SpeakerRep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., announced Sunday he plans to formally file a 'motion to vacate' later this week, possibly putting a final countdown on Kevin McCarthy.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he will survive Matt Gaetz’s motion, says it’s ‘personal’House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday he will survive a motion to oust him after Rep. Matt Gaetz announced earlier he would file one.

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will move to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ‘this week’Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she would support a motion to remove McCarthy from the speakership.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she would ‘absolutely’ vote to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthyRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, said in a Sunday interview that she would “absolutely” vote to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, calling him a “weak speaker.”

Kevin McCarthy threw nearly everything at the wall to avert a shutdown. When GOP hardliners wouldn’t play ball, he brought up a clean bill to get Democrat support.There has been a big chasm between the House and Senate over top-line numbers.discretionary level agreed upon during the debt ceiling flap in May. Meanwhile, the House, at the behest of GOP hardliners, has expressed interest in setting spending lower.

Democrats have been keen on holding Republicans to the agreed upon numbers from the debt ceiling negotiation.

“We’re not going to surrender to the Senate. We pass what the American people want,” McCarthy declared Sunday.

The CR patch passed the House Saturday 335 to 91, with only one Democrat and then only Republicans opposed.After numerous attempts to pass a continuing resolution with conservative wishlist items like deep cuts and a border security package went up in flames, McCarthy brought up the “clean” bill to fund the government for about 47 days and allocate $16 billion to domestic disaster relief.

Absent from the compromise deal was additional support for Ukraine, but Democratic leadership indicated aThis has roiled GOP holdouts who wanted limited to no funding for the war-torn nation.

“The priority for me is America and our borders. Now I support being able to make sure Ukraine has the weapons that they need. But I firmly support the border first,” McCarthy contended Sunday.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffires has been coy about whether he will bail out Kevin McCarthy from the forthcoming mutiny attempt.“There’s not going to get some big package if the border is not secure,” he added.

The speaker stressed that he wants key border security policies in the House GOP-passed Secure the Border Act of 2023 such as finishing up the wall and reforming the asylum process.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a perennial thorn in McCarthy side, announced plans Sunday to furnish a motion to vacate the chair — or oust the speaker — this week.

Matt Gaetz blasted Kevin McCarthy for bringing forward a clean CR and alleged the speaker didn’t live up to his agreement with conservatives in January.Republicans have a threadbare four-seat majority — down one seat due to the resignation for former Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Ut.) — from January when McCarthy struggled to lock down the gavel without a vote to spare.

“Bring it on. Let’s get over with it,” McCarthy said in response. “Gaetz is trying to work with Democrats, he’s reached out to Swalwell, AOC, and others. But if that’s the way we’re going to govern, I don’t think America is going to be successful.”

The last time a speaker formerly weathered a motion to vacate was in 1910, though there were murmurs of one against then-Speaker John Boehner in 2015.A motion to vacate and remove McCarthy would need to garner a majority support, which is within the realm of possibility due to expected Democratic votes against him.

Most Republicans in both chambers of Congress have backed McCarthy.

“I think Kevin is the right guy at the right time. The only way he loses his job is if a handful of Republicans join up with the Democratic Party to fire him,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

“That would be a disaster for the future of the Republican Party.”