Kevin Costner\u2019s 'Horizon' film post-'Yellowstone' exit: What to know

Harry and Meghan are the poorest celebs in this star-packed photo from Kevin Costner’s glitzy post-divorce fundraiserKevin Costner ‘begged’ to return to ‘Yellowstone’ before settling messy divorce

Costner, 68, will direct, produce and star in the Western epic film “Horizon: An American Saga,” hitting theaters in two parts. Chapter 1 will premiere on June 28, 2024, and Chapter 2 will premiere Aug. 16, 2024.

The epic two-part movie will see Costner going back to the same historical era as one of his first hits, 1990’s “Dances with Wolves,” which he won seven Oscars for. The official description for the film says it “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many. headtopics.com

In addition to Costner, “Horizon” stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower.

. “But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f–king conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”Costner is just coming off of his five-year stint starring as patriarch John Dutton on Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount ranching family drama hit, “Yellowstone,” which will end after the second half of Season 5. headtopics.com

“He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with ‘Yellowstone.’ I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did.”Sheridan went on to claim that he “never had an issue” with Costner that couldn’t be resolved on the phone.

“But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting,” he explained. “His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Kevin Costner\u2019s 2-Part 'Horizon' Saga Will Premiere in 2024Kevin Costner\u2019s first project after \u2018Yellowstone\u2019 \u2014 his two-part film saga \u2018Horizon\u2019 \u2014 is set to hit theaters next year

Kevin Costner's 'Horizon: An American Saga' Release Dates Revealed After 'Yellowstone' ExitThe two-part film will be released next summer.

Kevin Costner’s two-part ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ will debut in theaters next summerPennsylvania Entertainment

Kevin Costner's 2-part epic 'Horizon: An American Saga' gets release datesThe Academy Award winner will direct and star in the films.

Horizon: Watch first trailer for Kevin Costner’s Western epic starring Alabama actorriver-all

Kevin Costner's Two-Part Western 'Horizon' Lands 2024 Release DatesKevin Costner's 'Horizon' lands in theaters next summer.