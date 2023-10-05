Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Teaser Confirms Release Dates

Kevin Costner's return to the world of cinematic Westerns just got its first teaser, with this new look at Horizon: An American Saga also confirming when the experience will be landing in theaters. The two films, broken up into Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2, are both set to hit theaters in the summer of 2024.
Warner Bros. describes that Horizon: An American Saga "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won -- and lost -- through the blood, sweat, and tears of many.
Joining Costner in the all-star ensemble are Jena Malone (Contact), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Giovanni Ribisi (Ted), Will Patton (Armageddon), Kathleen Quinlan (Apollo 13), Luke Wilson (Vacancy), Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Thomas Haden Church (Sideways), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), Tanka... headtopics.com
Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, shared in a statement,"Together with Kevin, his team and his phenomenal cast, and our partners at New Line Cinema, we intend to make Horizon the theatrical event of the summer.
This marks the first time Costner has directed a film since 2003. Western fans have been able to watch Costner starring in Yellowstone, though it is rumored that his development of Horizon is one reason why he ended up leaving the series. headtopics.com