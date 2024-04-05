Kevin Conroy Recorded Batman Dialogue for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

According to a new report, Kevin Conroy recorded Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League dialogue for post-launch content featuring Batman before he pass away. The legendary actor passed back on November 10, 2022, and while Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League wasn't technically his final performance as Batman , Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 was, it was one of the final pieces of his work to release.
That said, if a new report is accurate, there may be more Conroy Batman content to come. With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League flopping earlier this year, future content for the game is no doubt up in the air, however, right now it sounds like it is still being planned and worked on by developer Rocksteady Studios, under WB Games. And apparently the plan is for Batman to feature heavily in this content. The report comes the way of the fairly reliable Miller Ross, who revealed all of this information in a recent post on
