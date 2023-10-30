Kevin Brennan, Former 'SNL' Writer, Faces Backlash For Mocking Matthew Perry's Death

Matthew Perry's 'Saturday Night Live' Debut: Go Behind the Scenes as He Hosts in 1997 (Flashback)'Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Feels ‘Tricked’ Into Monogamy By Kody'Priscilla' Trailer No.

Brennan tweeted a link to TMZ's coverage of Perry's passing, accompanied by the caption,"DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA." This tweet immediately drew criticism from the public.Writer-Comedian Kevin Brennan Mocks Matthew Perry's Death," with the statement,"I didn't mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die."

His remark,"I do love it when junkies die," has been met with widespread disapproval and criticism. One user commented that Brennan's actions were driven by a desire for attention, even if it's negative. Another questioned his credibility as a comedian, stating that comedy should be funny and that he had self-appointed himself as a comedian. headtopics.com

The remarks also prompted fans to express their support for Perry, highlighting his past struggles with substance abuse. The actor was open about his battle with addiction and his desire to help others in similar situations. In a podcast appearance in, he emphasized that he wanted to be remembered for his dedication to helping people who are struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me?'" he said."I can say yes and follow up and do it. When I die, I don't wantto be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that." headtopics.com

