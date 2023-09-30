Kershaw loses for first time since May 21 as Giants beat Dodgers 2-1

Clayton Kershaw lost for the first time since May, allowing the go-ahead run when Max Muncy misplayed a potential inning-ending double-play grounder in a 2-1 defeat to the San Francisco Giants that left the Los Angeles Dodgers one win shy of 100 going into their season finale. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, left, hands the ball to manager Dave Roberts during a pitching change in the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

