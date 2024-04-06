Kerry Washington's Unconventional Way of Keeping Her Engagement Ring Private

Kerry Washington reveals why she used to pin her engagement ring to her undergarments to keep her engagement and wedding private. She explains that they were going through a crazy time as her husband had just signed a groundbreaking contract and had been in multiple Pro Bowls.

She loved her ring so much that she would sleep in it and then pin it to her undergarments in the morning.

