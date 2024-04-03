Kerrville Prepares for Solar Eclipse Visitors

Since Kerrville is in the direct path of the solar eclipse, city officials are preparing for a large number of visitors on April 8. The City of Kerrville wants the public to be in place by 10 a.m. for viewing the eclipse as traffic is expected to build on city roads. Multiple roadways will be closed to help push people back towards Interstate 10 once the eclipse event has ended.

Free parking will be available at the parking garage on 201 Clay Street and a parking lot at Butt Holdsworth Memorial Library for those attending the Kerrville Eclipse Festival at Louise Hays Park. Kerrville officials remind that parking along the roads is not allowed

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KENS5 / 🏆 608. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

At 105, Texas eclipse chaser prepares for 13th solar eclipseBiser's obsession actually began long before his first eclipse.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipseWarby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April eclipse. Here's how to claim a pair.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Solar eclipse 2024: Why wearing red or green could enhance your solar eclipse experienceChoosing the right colors to wear won’t just be about looking good – there’s a science behind the reason why experts say you should think about wearing red or green.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Kerrville hosting celebration for total solar eclipse (NASA peeps are coming too!)If you’re looking for a place to watch the upcoming solar eclipse, look no further!

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Kerrville gears up for solar eclipse as more than 100,000 people expected to pack the cityMultiple law enforcement agencies from Kerr County and beyond are working to ensure everyone stays safe during the astronomical event.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Lunar eclipse happening ahead of April's total solar eclipseA lunar eclipse always proceeds or follows about two weeks before or after a solar eclipse.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »