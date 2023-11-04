Kenyan Runner Eliud Kipchoge Shatters World Record at Chicago Marathon

Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge shattered the world record by a whopping 34 seconds at the Chicago Marathon in early October. It’s the next 36 seconds, however, that loom larger in the sport as it chases a historic milestone: a sub-two hour marathon. The two-hour mark is to the marathon what a four-minute mile was before Roger Bannister broke the barrier in 1954.

Both milestones are arbitrary—they possess the allure of a nice round number—yet the pursuit of them has propelled athletes to change their approach to running

