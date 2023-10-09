Kenya court temporarily bars security forces deployment to Haiti for two weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s high court temporarily barred on Monday deployment of the country’s security forces to other countries for two weeks until a case filed by a local politician challenging such action as unconstitutional is looked into.following a United Nations Security Council resolution approved last week. The mission would be funded by voluntary contributions, with the U.S.

Former presidential candidate, Ekuru Aukot, filed a petition Friday against the deployment of Kenyan forces, arguing that the law allowing the president to do so conflicted with articles of the constitution.

Aukot’s petition also faulted President William Ruto for agreeing to lead the international peacekeeping mission while Kenya struggles with security issues arising from militant attacks and most recently ethnic clashes. headtopics.com

Kenya was yet to confirm a deployment date for the 1,000 officers it planned to send to Haiti. Ruto said on Oct .3 that the Kenya-led force would “not fail the people of Haiti.” From Jan. 1 until Aug. 15, more than 2,400 people in Haiti were reported killed, more than 950 kidnapped and another 902 injured, according to the most recent U.N. statistics.

Kelvin Kiptum smashes men’s marathon world record in ChicagoKenya’s Kelvin Kiptum broke the men’s marathon world record in Chicago on Sunday, becoming the first person to record a time faster than 2:01:00, crossing the line in 2:00:35.

Kelvin Kiptum breaks a world record in his U.S. marathon debutThe self-coached 23-year-old runner from Kenya beat two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge's previous world record by 34 seconds at the Chicago Marathon.

Kelvin Kiptum breaks marathon world record with Chicago win - ESPNKenya's Kelvin Kiptum shattered the men's marathon world record in Chicago on Sunday, winning in two hours and 35 seconds to best the previous mark by more than 30 seconds.

Pair of BYU grads run Olympic standard, top American finishes at Chicago MarathonKenya's Kelvin Kiptum set a world record winning the Chicago Marathon, and the top American finishers ran through Utah at the 45th edition of the annual road race Sunday at Grant Park in Chicago.