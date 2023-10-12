Kenya Airways plane intercepted, diverted from Heathrow to Stansted Airport after ‘incident’: UK authorities

Police in the United Kingdom are responding to an 'incident' after a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi, Kenya, was diverted from Heathrow to Stansted Airport on Thursday, authorities said. Essex Police confirmed on social media that officers were responding, though released no further details.

' POLICE INVESTIGATE BOMB THREAT AT BWI AIRPORT TERMINAL, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: REPORTS The plane 'remained in contact with air traffic controllers throughout, and was escorted to Stansted Airport where it landed safely,' the ministry said. Stansted said the Kenya Airways 787 landed safely on Thursday afternoon and is parked at a remote stand, away from the terminal.

