Kentucky's Ray Davis runs wild in 33-14 win over No. 22 Florida

Ray Davis ran wild in Kentucky's 33-14 win over No. 22 Florida. Kentucky needed a big effort from the ground attack as quarterback Devin Leary struggled, completing only 9-of-20 attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Drops by Kentucky receivers didn’t help Leary’s cause, but it was still an uneven performance from the UK passing attack.

The Kentucky defense, meanwhile, limited Florida to only 69 rushing yards on 29 attempts. With the inability to run the ball, Florida had to go to the air. Graham Mertz went 25-of-30 for 244 yards and two scores, but he also threw an interception in the first half that allowed UK to build an early lead.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Kentucky's Ray Davis runs wild in 33-14 win over No. 22 FloridaRay Davis ran wild in Kentucky's 33-14 win over No. 22 Florida.

Florida vs Kentucky Predictions - NCAAF Week 5 Betting Odds, Spreads & Picks 2023College football odds, picks and prediction for Florida Gators vs Kentucky Wildcats. Week 5 betting free pick and game analysis.

Gators Breakdown: Florida at Kentucky Preview and PredictionFlorida travels to Lexington and tries to avoid a three-game losing streak to Kentucky

Teachers Are Leaving Jobs in Kentucky and Florida as Anti-LGBTQ Laws ProliferateLaws restricting discussion about race, gender and sexuality have prompted some teachers to leave these states entirely.

Florida vs. Kentucky by the numbersFlorida and Kentucky will square off in an SEC game at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Florida Gators vs Kentucky Wildcats Line MovementCollege Football line and odds movement for Florida Gators vs Kentucky Wildcats on Sep 30, 2023.