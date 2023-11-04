Kentucky Mom Shares Love for Diet Coke and Memorabilia

The Kentucky mom who went viral for her Diet Coke obsession is speaking out about her love for the drink — and is sharing some of her favorite memorabilia. Beth Sturgilll, a pediatric nurse practitioner from Lexington, went viral earlier this month after her daughter Rowan Sturgill shared her mother's love for Diet Coke on TikTok. Beth Sturgill said it was during her college years that this love for the fountain drink really blossomed
. ON TIKTOK, DAUGHTER SHARES MOM'S DIET COKE OBSESSION, INCLUDING HOME DECOR AND SOAP: 'ALTERNATE REALITY' 'I just really found that it gave me joy and really just felt good to drink Diet Coke and that was the only thing that I loved,' Sturgill, a mom of four, told Fox News Digital. 'Just the taste of it just gives me a lot of happiness and I really enjoy it.' @rowansturgillthis isnt even half of it im not kidding ♬ fear no man - tana Sturgill said that as a kid, soda was a treat that her parents allowed her to order at a restaurant. When she went off to college and was able to make her own choices, she chose to drink Diet Coke. PINK-OBSESSED MOM TURNS COTTAGE INTO PASTEL-COLORED 'DREAM HOME' Before her 17-year-old daughter was born, Sturgill started her Diet Coke collection with a small Diet Coke Christmas ornament she purchased while on a trip with her famil
