Kentucky License Plates: The Process of Personalization

We've all seen clever Kentucky license plates with personalized messages while driving down the highway, but there are hundreds every year that never see the light of day. All personalization requests must be approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Personalized Plate Review Committee before an application is even filled out and given to your local county clerk. Kentucky offers more than 150 types of passenger and motorcycle license plates .
Standard issue passenger and motorcycle plates, military plates and special plates may be personalized, but they carry an additional annual fee of $43. However a list of criteria must be met, and some of the guidelines are more obvious than others. Here's a rundown: Plate requests are granted on a first come, first serve basis. There is a possibility that a character combination may become unavailable if the same request was received prior to your submissio
Kentucky License Plates Personalization Guidelines Process
